Chelsea offered chance to sign Manchester United misfit

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, but have turned the opportunity down, according to Simon Phillips.

The England international has struggled for playing time at Man Utd after also failing to make enough of an impact at Old Trafford, but he impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Sancho now, as one imagines he could do well to stay at Dortmund, except that the deal might be too expensive for the Bundesliga giants.

Chelsea probably have a bit more in the way of money to spend, so could perhaps afford to take a gamble on Sancho, but it seems they have no interest in doing so.

Given that Sancho has been so disappointing in his time in the Premier League, it makes sense that they’ve decided this isn’t a gamble worth taking.

Sancho transfer: Could the Man Utd winger be a good signing for Chelsea?

Sancho at his best can undoubtedly be a top player, as he’s shown in both spells at Dortmund, and if he could show the kind of form he showed in Germany he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

United will no doubt be keen to offload Sancho this summer, but it seems they’re not going to be able to persuade CFC to take the player on, so one imagines they’ll try out some other options as well.

Chelsea may live to regret not accepting this opportunity if Sancho goes on to have another strong season, but it’s also understandable that he’s not a priority for them right now, as they’ll surely feel there is better value elsewhere for more long-term options and younger talents for both the present and future.