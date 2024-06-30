Video: Slovakia carve England apart as they take a shock lead

Slovakia have stunned England in Germany as they take a shock lead over one of the tournament favourites.

Despite their glittering line-up, England fans looked forward to Sunday’s clash more with dread than with excitement after watching their side’s poor performances in the group stages.

After a relatively timid opening 25 minutes, the game burst into life with Slovakia taking the lead after poor defending from England.

After controlling a long ball, David Strelec threads the ball in behind John Stones to Ivan Schranz who pokes the ball past Jordan Pickford.