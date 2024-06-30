Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly available for around £25million as Crystal Palace have been named as one of his suitors in a new report.

Smith Rowe has struggled for playing time for the Gunners in the last two seasons and it now seems he could be edging towards the exit, even though his preference is supposedly to stay at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Sun, who state that Palace are interested in him.

Smith Rowe could be a fine signing for the Eagles at the moment as they prepare to lose a key attacking player of their own in the form of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

One imagines Eberechi Eze could be another big name to watch after his impressive performances at Palace, so there would surely be room for Smith Rowe to make the move to Selhurst Park, where he could likely get a key role, unlike his current status as a backup player at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe transfer: What next for the Arsenal misfit?

Smith Rowe is certainly at something of a career crossroads as he struggles for playing time at such a key moment, with the England international now surely needing to decide now if he is to continue to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side or try to build his career somewhere else.

It looks a real uphill battle for him to break into this Arsenal team given the competition in the squad, but he may well also feel he’s more than capable of doing it, with a bit of luck.

AFC will also surely want to have a fair amount of squad depth, which could mean they push for Smith Rowe to stay even if they don’t have big plans for him.

All in all, this should make for an intriguing saga as it’s not the easiest decision for any of the parties involved.