Tottenham are planning to offer two players to Leeds as part of a deal for midfielder Archie Gray according to reports.

Leeds are facing the prospect of having to sell one or two of their key players this summer, having failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season.

Gray, who had a breakthrough season falls into that category along with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto.

Tottenham could offer players as part of Gray deal

The 18-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, and is one of the brightest talents in Europe.

Gray has been attracting interest from several Premier League clubs and it was reported on Saturday that Brentford had made an offer and a medical had been scheduled but on Sunday it was confirmed that Leeds had rejected that bid.

The Athletic reported that Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Gray, and talks are ongoing with an expectation that a deal can be reached even though nothing has been finalised yet, but the player’s preference is believed to be a move to north London.

Leeds need to raise funds before Sunday’s profit and sustainability deadline and it appears Gray could be sacrificed so they don’t breach the rules.

The Times have reported that Spurs could use a player as part of the deal with two players under consideration to be a makeweight in the deal.

The report adds one of those players is Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road where he made more than 50 appearances.

Rodon is under contract at Spurs until 2026, but is expected to leave this summer as he clearly isn’t part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The Times add that the other player who could be used is Oliver Skipp, who has played under current Leeds manager Daniel Farke at Norwich.

However, it’s claimed there ae reservations about using Skipp, who came through the academy as part of the deal due to Spurs being back in Europe and needing to have a certain amount of homegrown players.