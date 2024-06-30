Former England international Daniel Sturridge couldn’t contain himself after Jude Bellingham equalised for England in the 95th minute.

The Three Lions were on the cusp of being eliminated by Slovakia before Bellingham, who had celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday popped up with a superb bicycle kick in the 95th minute to spare England’s blushes.

England fans all over the world will no doubt have celebrated wildly, including Sturridge who is covering Euro 2024 for FOX Soccer.

Sturridge leapt up as the ball hit the back of the net and shouted “come on, get in there, let’s go.”

The former Livepool man was covering the game alongside Peter Schmeichel, and had endured a miserable afternoon up until that point.

Bellingham’s goal sparked England into life and they took the lead when Harry Kane headed home less than a minute into extra time, with England holding on to set up a quarter final against Switzerland.

Watch Sturridge celebrate Bellingham’s goal