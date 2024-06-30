Chelsea hold internal talks over signing versatile 19-year-old attacker

Chelsea have reportedly held internal talks over the potential transfer transfer of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel this summer, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

The Blues would surely benefit from bringing in new attacking players this summer, and Tel is someone who can operate as a striker or out wide, though he’s not always looked a guaranteed starter at his current club.

If Bayern are willing to consider letting Tel go, he could surely be a good option for Chelsea, who like signing elite young players, with the 19-year-old Frenchman certainly fitting the bill.

Tel looks an exciting prospect who could be ideal for Chelsea right now as he’d provide them with alternatives to Nicolas Jackson at centre-forward, but also to other inconsistent performers like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke out wide.

Tel transfer: Will Chelsea swoop for Bayern youngster?

It remains to be seen if Tel will end up being a priority for Chelsea, but Phillips provided some intriguing info on the player in his post today.

“This player who we have held fresh internal discussions about signing on Saturday just gone is a player I have actually exclusively reported our interest in before back in February ahead of a potential summer move – things went a bit quiet on him after that. But Chelsea’s interest has once again now heated up just this weekend,” Phillips said.

“I am talking about Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel!

“Chelsea are once again considering making a move to sign the 19-year-old this window and have held internal discussions about signing him this weekend.”

He added: “So you wouldn’t suspect he would be for the striker position, IF signed, you’d believe he would be more as a winger. But he’s a flexible option, and I did hear this is what Chelsea were looking at, players who could fill a number of positions.”