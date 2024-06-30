Erik ten Hag is in direct contact with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee according to reports, with United keen on signing the Dutchman.

The 23-year-old is attracting serious interest from both United and AC Milan with the Red Devils looking to add a striker to their squad to ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund.

Zirkzee is believed to have a £34m release clause in his contract and is expected to leave Bologna this summer having helped them qualify for the Champions League last season.

Ten hag in contact with Zirkzee

AC Milan were thought to be leading the race for Zirkzee, but talks have reportedly stalled due to his agent Kia Joorabhcian wanting a €15m commission for the deal.

Sky Italia report that Milan are happy to pay the release clause, but they want to pay a lower commission fee.

The report adds that Zirkzee, who is currently part of the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 wants a move to a top Serie A club to continue his development, but United are now in the race for his signature.

Sky Italia even go as far as saying that Ten Hag has personally been in touch with Zirkzee and has put him at the top of his transfer list.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions last season and is seemingly set for a big move this summer.

United signed Hojlund from Serie A last summer and it appears they are looking to add another striker from the league this summer.

Ten Hag will be desperately looking to strengthen his squad after a lowly eighth place finish and Champions League group stage exit last season.

United haven’t signed anyone yet, but saw an opening offer of £35m rejected for Jarrad Branthwaite, which falls well short of Everton’s £70m valuation.