According to sources who spoke to Football Insider, Tottenham are preparing a stunning attempt to sabotage Brentford’s signing of Leeds United’s Archie Gray.

Even though nothing has been finalised as of yet, discussions are still ongoing and everyone is hoping for a settlement.

Gray of Leeds United is rumoured to have had a medical scheduled with Brentford, however the bid was later turned down due to a disagreement over the payment schedule, reopening the competition to sign him.

According to reports, Gray is now leaning towards a move to Tottenham, with talks between the two teams ongoing and looking promising.

The highly-regarded 18-year-old is scheduled to meet with Spurs on Sunday as Ange Postecoglou, who is currently in Germany covering Euro 2024 for ITV, approaches a major coup.

Tottenham are expected to secure the signing

Tottenham have a long-standing interest in the England Under-21 international and are considering a surprise hijack.

The England U21 appears destined to step up now after Leeds failed to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Leeds’ 1-0 loss against Southampton in the Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium has put the club in danger of violating Profit and Sustainability Rules.

They are expected to sell a number of players this summer in order to address their financial issues.