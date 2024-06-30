Man United face £25m Casemiro pay-off this summer

Casemiro could end up staying at Manchester United this summer because of how much it would cost to pay off his contract according to reports.

The Brazilian joined United from Real Madrid in 2022 and had a successful first campagin, but his performances came in for heavy criticism last season.

United are looking to sell a number of players this summer in order to raise their transfer budget, which according to some reports could be as little as £50m.

Casemiro could stay at United

The Red Devils biggest sellable assets are arguably Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood with United ideally wanting to move all three on, which is easier said than done.

Casemiro is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, namely Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, but there has been no offers for the Brazil international.

United are believed to want £30m for the 32-year-old who has two years left on his deal with the club option of a further year.

However, The Sun report that Casemiro’s representatives are set to meet with Erik ten Hag next week about the midfielder’s future, which means United might have to fork out a large pay-off.

The Sun add the pay-off could be as much as £25m with Casemiro’s camp not prepared to accept a cut price pay-off, meaning there’s a chance he could stay at Old Trafford if an agreement can’t be reached.

Casemiro’s performances came under heavy criticism in the last campaign, particularly in the second half of the season when he had to fill in at centre back, and had a dreadful evening in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Both his fitness and his mentality have been questioned, with Jamie Carragher saying after that defeat to Palace that Casemiro needed to go to Saudi Arabia or the MLS.

United are yet to make any inroads in the transfer market but have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their priority defensive target, whilst they also have interest in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, who Ten Hag managed whist he was Ajax.