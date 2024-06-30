Video: Jude Bellingham saves England with outrageous bicycle kick

Jude Bellingham produced an incredible last-gasp goal to send England’s clash with Slovakia to extra-time.

With the clock ticking closer and closer to the sixth minute of added time it looked like the Three Lions would be sent packing in the most underwhelming of circumstances.

Launching the ball into the box from a throw-in, Marc Guehi flicked the ball into the path of Bellingham with the Real Madrid midfielder then producing an incredible bicycle kick to rifle the ball into the back of the Slovakian net.

UNBELIEVABLE 🤩 Jude Bellingham pulls out an overhead kick to save England in the dying moments 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EURO2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/px4qLzJQoq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2024