West Ham United are reportedly planning the transfer of Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer as he’s been made available.

The Hammers have just lost Ben Johnson and it makes sense that they’re in the market for a new signing in that position.

Wan-Bissaka has been a solid if unspectacular performer during his five years at Man Utd, so he’s perhaps not quite at the level required to carry on being a regular for the Red Devils.

West Ham, however, could be a good destination for Wan-Bissaka as he’s more of a mid-table club player, but would also bring Julen Lopetegui a much-needed proven and experienced Premier League player.

Wan-Bissaka cost £50m when he joined United from Crystal Palace back in the summer of 2019, and with just a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, he’s surely going to be considerably cheaper now.

It remains to be seen how much West Ham might have to pay for the 26-year-old, but this certainly looks like a deal well worth exploring for the east London outfit.

