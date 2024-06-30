West Ham keen to sign former Premier League attacker in a cut-price deal

Turkish giants Galatasaray have decided to offload Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to The Mirror.

Despite the player performing impressively in their title winning campaign, the Turkish club have made up their mind to let the former Crystal Palace attacker leave the club.

The report states that the European giants are unwilling to pay his £300,000-a-week wages and in order to show him the exit door at the club, they are ready to sell him in a bargain deal.

Zaha left the Premier League a year ago after moving from Selhurst Park to join the Turkish club.

He has performed well for them in the league and the Champions League but the club is struggling to afford his wages.

Despite his 10 goals in 42 games for the team, Gala are still trying to get rid of him to clear their wage bill and bring in new players at the club.

Crystal Palace are interested in bringing the player back to the club but they will face competition from West Ham United and Wolves for his services.

Zaha may be the best player to provide West Ham that offensive option as they want to strengthen their attacking areas.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to make signings and add fresh faces to his squad this summer.

West Ham will be busy in the summer transfer window

Following his arrival after the departure of David Moyes, Lopetegui is set to be backed by the club to make moves this summer and prepare the squad by aligning it according to his playing style and philosophy.

Zaha’s Premier League experience is extensive. He played for Palace for two terms at Selhurst Park, making over 450 appearances and scoring 90 goals.

The fact that he is available in a cut-price deal makes sense for the Hammers to sign him as he would add versatility and depth to their attack.