Chelsea star excels for Ecuador at Copa America with impressive interception stat

Ecuador have plenty of young talent to spark a potential golden generation, which can begin at the 2024 Copa America. One of the players that many expect to help the Ecuadorian side take their game to the next level.

La Tri have had an up-and-down Copa America through two matches, losing to Venezuela and winning over Jamaica to keep themselves alive in the race to advance to the knockout stage.

Nonetheless, WhoScored.com spotlights Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo as one of Ecuador’s top midfielders through their first two matches. According to the statistical media outlet, no player has made more interceptions than Caicedo (7) at the Copa America.

After their draw against Mexico on Sunday, Ecuador will advance to the knockout stage, where they will face the reigning Copa America champions, Argentina. If they want to advance past arguably the best team in the world, they’ll need players like Caicedo to be ontop of their game.