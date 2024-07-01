Liverpool star thrives: Instrumental in Argentina’s final third, stat reveals

The reigning Copa America champions Argentina continue to roll on as they look to the tournament on back-to-back occasions. While the spotlight is on Lionel Messi, and rightfully so, other players are shining on this team too.

Messi’s run with Argentina will end soon. Still, players entering their prime years, like Liverpool standout Alexis Mac Allister, show they can step up once the 37-year-old retires from international play. La Albiceleste won all three of their group stage matches against Canada, Chile, and Peru with the 25-year-old performing well.

WhoScored.com spotlighted on Twitter that the Argentine midfielder is keeping Argentina’s attack alive when in the final third. According to the statistical media outlet, Mac Allister has won possession in the attacking third more times (four) than any other player at the Copa America.

Alexis Mac Allister has won possession in the attacking third more times (4) than any other player at #CA2024 so far. ? pic.twitter.com/QevCkPYGz8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 28, 2024

Argentina is now in the knockout stage, and they’ll face Ecuador. Messi and company will be the favorite to advance and inch closer to repeating as champions.