Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor would love his former side to sign Spain international Nico Williams.

Villa are going to be active in the transfer market this summer as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of Champions League football next season.

Unai Emery’s side have lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus, but gained Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as part of the deal, whilst they have also signed Ross Barkley from Luton and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.

Agbonlahor wants Villa to sign Williams

Williams is currently on international duty with Spain at Euro 2024 and the winger has played an important role in Spain’s run to the quarter finals.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao last season, and is attracting interest from some big clubs including Arsenal.

Williams is believed to have a release clause of just £43m, which is an absolute bargain for a player of his quality, who also has so much room for improvement.

Villa currently boast the likes of Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers in the wide areas, and Agbonlahor would love to see his former side sign the Bilbao man.

“I think he’s been outstanding,” he told talkSPORT.

“When you want a winger to get at a full-back, Spain have always been the team to be tiki-taka and pass, pass, pass, pass, but now they’re more direct, get it to their wingers, get at players, get to the byline.

“I remember playing against right-backs because I was quick, and they were like, ‘Gabby, please go inside, please switch, stop going past me’.

“Defenders hate playing against pace, players that want to run at them, and that’s what he’s been doing this tournament. And I’m sure he’ll be doing it tonight against Georgia.

“£50 million release clause, he’s such a young lad, 21 years of age. Imagine him, he’s one that I’d love my team to go and get, Aston Villa, but any team, he’s an outstanding talent and he’s definitely got a bright future.”

Williams won’t be short of suitors, but a potential stumbling block could be his wages, and according to reports the winger is believed to be looking for around £300,000 per week, which would most likely be beyond Villa’s reach.