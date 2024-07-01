BBC pundit pinpoints moment that could “spark” England’s Euro 2024 hopes

BBC pundit Alan Shearer believes that Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia may be the moment that sparks England’s Euro 2024 hopes ahead of their quarter-final clash with Switzerland on Saturday.

The Real Madrid star scored a last-minute overhead kick to save the Three Lions from elimination before Harry Kane would net the winner in extra-time.

Gareth Southgate’s men have been terrible so far in Germany and can count themselves very lucky that they are still involved in the tournament. Many have called for the 53-year-old to make changes to his starting 11 as it has not worked for four games now.

The England boss is unlikely to do that, but his team may receive a boost after the manner in which they beat Slovakia and BBC pundit Alan Shearer believes that Bellingham’s goal could “spark” the Three Lions into life in Germany.

Alan Shearer says Jude Bellingham’s goal could “spark” England’s Euro 2024 hopes

Speaking during BBC’s coverage of Portugal vs Slovenia, Shearer commented on England’s win over Slovakia on Sunday and pinpointed the moment that could “spark” the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 hopes.

“I don’t think we’re saying what anyone is not thinking and seeing at home, you know, in every pub, in every household. They’re not saying that England are flying and that England are playing well, they’re not, they haven’t played well at all,” the former England striker said.

“But we think that, hopefully, that might just be the spark because that’s all it takes sometimes. That overhead kick and then the Harry Kane goal might just be it.”

Bellingham’s goal was huge for England and with Southgate’s men being on the easy side of the draw, the moment may give them the belief that they can go all the way. It remains to be seen if that is the case but Saturday is the first test of Shearer’s theory as England face a tough Switzerland team.