Jude Bellingham appears to make obscene gesture to the Slovakia bench after England goal

England star Jude Bellingham appeared to make an obscene gesture to the Slovakia bench just after scoring a late equaliser in last night’s Euro 2024 clash.

Bellingham was the man of the moment as his stunning overhead kick got England back into this tie, with Gareth Southgate’s side having previously been outplayed for much of the night, continuing their underwhelming form that we’ve seen in much of the tournament so far.

The Real Madrid midfielder produced a moment of magic to force extra time, however, and it seems he enjoyed the moment as he appeared to try to rub it in the faces of the opposition bench in the video clip below…

Jude Bellinghams gesture to the Slovakian bench after he scored ?????????? pic.twitter.com/qwlUSa7Ocs — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) June 30, 2024

Bellingham certainly isn’t short of confidence, having also shouted “who else” after his dramatic late goal, while he spoke in an interview afterwards about how he writes his own script.

It’s been a truly remarkable few years for the 21-year-old, who has gone from playing for Birmingham City in the Championship as a teenager to quickly becoming one of the most important players for his country, and one of the biggest clubs in the world, where he won the Champions League in the season just gone.

Can Bellingham’s aura continue to deliver trophies and could it mean a surprise Euro 2024 victory for England this summer after all?