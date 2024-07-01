Remarkable stat proves what a clutch player Jude Bellingham has become for England & Real Madrid

A remarkable stat from Opta Joe shows just how much of an impact Jude Bellingham has been having at the key moments for club and country in recent times after a superb 2024 for the England and Real Madrid midfielder.

Bellingham has taken his game up a level since leaving Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid last summer, though he was already very obviously an elite young talent at that stage anyway.

Now, however, the 21-year-old just seems to be adding more and more goals to his game, and he’s scoring at important moments as well, as this stat from Opta on X below confirms…

6 – Jude Bellingham has scored six goals in second half stoppage time in 2023-24 (four for Real Madrid and two for England), with all six either putting his team in front or equalising. Force. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/vI2gjOa2VN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2024

Bellingham clearly has that habit of turning up when his teams need him, and it’s a trait he shares with some of the all-time greats who made their mark on this game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is probably the player that comes to mind when people think of those who just seem to relish the big games and crucial moments, and although Bellingham still has a long way to go to compare to a legend like that, he’s very much heading in the right direction.

Bellingham won the Champions League and La Liga in his first season at the Bernabeu, and he’s now one of the real driving forces behind England’s run in the Euros, even if the team as a whole hasn’t yet played at anything like its best.

If Bellingham can keep turning up at the big moments like this, he’ll surely have the chance to bring more memorable moments to his country, while it will also be hugely exciting to see what he can do alongside Kylian Mbappe in this star-studded Real Madrid team next season.

England now just need a few of their other best players to step up as well, as the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka have played a little within themselves at the Euros so far.