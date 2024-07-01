Bernardo Silva scored the winning penalty for Portugal in the shootout against Slovenia to set up a quarter final against France.

Portugal struggled to break down Slovenia but both teams had brilliant chances to win the game in extra time as Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty saved by Jan Oblak whilst Benjamin Sesko saw his effort kept out by Diogo Costa when it perhaps would have been better to go around the goalkeeper.

The game finished scoreless and went to the first shootout of the tournament, and it was Costa who was the hero as he saved from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

Ronaldo made amends for his miss in extra with a brilliant penalty, whilst Bruno Fernandes rolled the ball home, with Bernado Silva tasked with taking the winning spot kick.

The Manchester City man duly obliged by stepping up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to send Portugal into the last eight, but they will need to improve if they are to have any chance of beating France.

Watch Bernardo Silva score the winning penalty