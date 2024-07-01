Brazilian midfielder wants to play with Bruno and Joelinton at Newcastle

Brazilian midfield sensation Andreas Pereira is prepared to move on to Newcastle United and join international teammates Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

The Brazilian midfielder is keen to move on from Fulham and take the next step in his career.

After failing at Manchester United, he has finally found his peak form again and shown for Fulham last season how good he can be.

Pereira is high on Eddie Howe’s list, as he is one of the Magpies’ main targets to bolster their team for the coming season.

Now that he’s established himself as a strong Premier League player at Fulham, his performance has sparked curiosity about his future this summer, with links to Newcastle and Tottenham.

“Moving to Newcastle would be good for Andreas Pereira if he can play regularly, if he doesn’t get that then it will be tricky,” Gilberto Silva said courtesy of Bet365’s Copa America coverage, as reported by Chronicle Live.

“We have seen with some players, sometimes they move to clubs and things don’t work out. He was at Manchester United before, things didn’t work very well for him, but he was younger then.

“He went to Brazil, was better, came back to Europe to Fulham and you can see he’s more mature now. Mature enough to handle those kinds of situations, those kinds of changes in his professional life and personal life, just to not let this change affect his game.

“He is now expecting a bigger step for him, which is quite normal. I think he did his best for Fulham. If he does move to Newcastle and play with Bruno, it would be a Brazilian midfield for Newcastle, which would be great to see. Bruno has done a great job for Newcastle. People love him, the club and the fans. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Newcastle should go ahead with their interest

Pereira has demonstrated a desire to leave Fulham in order to pursue trophies and play more competitive football—or, at the very least, to represent whoever signs him in European competitions.

Pereira looks to suit the bill as Howe and Newcastle’s recruiting staff are constantly searching for and recruiting fresh players to bolster the squad.