Video: Cristiano Ronaldo juggles around Slovenia defender as legendary figure shows he still has it

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a goal at Euro 2024 and the Portugal legend has spent the entire first half against Slovakia trying a bit too hard to grab one.

The 39-year-old has taken nearly all the free kicks the Portuguese have had and has tried to put himself in the right areas to score but it just won’t happen for the Al-Nassr striker.

Many have questioned Ronaldo’s place in the current Portugal team ahead of the tournament in Germany and it has become clearer that the veteran has no place in Roberto Martinez’s starting 11.

However, the former Everton boss keeps picking Ronaldo and although the Real Madrid legend has struggled to score, he still showed that he has some nice footwork left as he juggled around a Slovenia player in the first half.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo juggles around Slovenia defender at Euro 2024