Cristiano Ronaldo adds to embarrassing Euros stat with Slovenia performance

Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in Portugal’s Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash with Slovenia has added to an embarrassing stat for the legendary football figure as the 39-year-old is yet to score a free kick at the European championship.

It is no secret that the Portuguese legend is not a good free kick taker despite the forward scoring a few beauties throughout his career. Many will remember Ronaldo’s stunner against Spain at the 2018 World Cup but that remains the only free kick he has scored for Portugal at a major tournament.

The Al-Nassr star has a record of one goal scored from 59 attempts on goal and his Euros record is worse, with Ronaldo being 0-33 when it comes to direct free kicks scored at the European championship.

The 39-year-old is 0-4 against Slovenia on Monday and his performance has become somewhat embarrassing as the legendary figure will not let any of his other teammates take one as he continues to miss and his team struggle to score.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to pass on free kicks to a Portugal teammate

Many questioned Ronaldo’s role in the current Portugal team heading into Euro 2024 but most knew the 39-year-old would start as Roberto Martinez does not have the courage to drop him.

The free kick situation shows just how much the Al-Nassr star can be a hindrance as there are better takers in the Portugal squad. Bruno Fernandes would be the main candidate for the role but he has yet to get a look in at Euro 2024.

Free kicks are very important in tournament football as they could be the difference between moving forward or going home.

Ronaldo is wasting these key moments of opportunity at the Euros and it might be costly for Portugal at some point in Germany as the veteran continues to add to a stat he will not want to see anytime soon.