Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after missing crucial penalty at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo had Portugal’s Euro 2024 faith in his hands during their Round of 16 clash with Slovenia but the 39-year-old missed a crucial penalty in extra time which reduced the veteran to tears.

The forward has yet to score a goal in Germany and has tried very hard to break that run on Monday night. Ronaldo has missed a host of chances, which included several free kicks and has cut a frustrated figure throughout the night.

Many may have been surprised to see the Portugal captain still on the pitch but his moment came in extra time when Portugal were awarded a penalty just before the halftime break.

Ronaldo missed the spot-kick as Jan Oblak dived well to save the 39-year-old’s attempt and it all became too much for the former Man United star.

When the halftime whistle blew, Ronaldo burst into tears, which will now become a moment that will be remembered for football eternity.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo reduced to tears after missing crucial penalty for Portugal

OBLAK DENIES RONALDO ? pic.twitter.com/R3yHtYPFEi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024