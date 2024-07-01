Video: Cristiano Ronaldo apologises to Portugal fans during penalty shootout

Portugal have qualified for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 as Diogo Costa bailed out his captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who apologised for his performance against Slovenia to Portugal fans during the penalty shoot-out.

The legendary forward has yet to score a goal in Germany and tried very hard to break that run on Monday night. Ronaldo missed a host of chances, which included several free kicks, and cut a frustrated figure throughout the night.

Ronaldo’s moment came in extra time when Portugal were awarded a penalty just before the halftime break. The 39-year-old missed the spot-kick as Jan Oblak dived well to save the Portugal captain’s attempt and it all became too much for the former Man United star as he burst into tears in front of his teammates.

The Al-Nassr star would step up first in the shoot-out and after tucking his penalty away, Ronaldo apologised to the Portugal fans behind the goal as they prepare to meet France next.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo apologises to Portugal fans after scoring penalty during shootout