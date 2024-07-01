Kevin De Bruyne got annoyed with a reporter’s question following Belgium’s Euro 2024 elimination to France on Monday.

The two sides played out a scrappy affair which lacked any real quality but with five minutes remaining Randal Kolo Muani’s effort deflected off Vertonghen into the back of the net to send France to the quarter finals.

It could well be De Bruyne’s last European championships given he will be 37 when the next one rolls around in 2028.

The Manchester City man tried his best and could have given Belgium the lead but his effort was pushed behind by Mike Maignan in the France goal.

It’s been a disappointing tournament for Belgium, who were booed off after their final group game against Ukraine, with De Brunye saying after the last 16 clash he will make a decision on his national team future after the summer.

Clearly still processing the defeat De Bruyne got annoyed with a reporter’s question when asked if it was harder because the golden generation hadn’t reached a final.

He responded by asking what is a golden generation before saying:

“You say that France, England, Spain and Germany is not a Golden Generation?”

Watch De Bruyne’s exchange with a reporter