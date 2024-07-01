Rasmus Hojlund gives two-word description of Man Utd target after being asked about transfer deal

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has described Matthijs de Ligt as a “good defender” after being asked about the transfer rumours linking the Red Devils with the Bayern Munich and Netherlands centre-back.

Hojlund had a decent first season at Man Utd last term, and he spoke to Florian Plettenberg in the video clip below about a variety of topics, including his aims for his second season at Old Trafford, but also about his club’s activity in the transfer market.

Plettenberg brought up his story about De Ligt being on United’s radar, but Hojlund insisted signings were nothing to do with him and he didn’t want to comment too much, simply describing the former Ajax youngster as a good defender and leaving it at that…

?? Have spoken to Rasmus Højlund for Sky | #MUFC: ?Ten Hag staying: „Very happy. He’s a very good coach!“ ?Ambition next season: „Score even more goals!“ ?De Ligt: „Good defender!“@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/9lklUxH9oI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2024

De Ligt transfer: Is he what Man United need?

De Ligt has had a decent career but he’s not lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, though of course it could be that a reunion with Erik ten Hag could be a smart career move.

MUFC need an upgrade on the ageing and out of form Harry Maguire, while a replacement will also surely be needed for Raphael Varane as he’s left at the end of his contract.

If other options are available then there might be better options than De Ligt, but it still makes sense that he’s at least being considered by the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old could still turn his career around and get back to his best, and if Bayern are ready to let him go then perhaps he’d do well to consider trying his luck with a new challenge in English football.

Hojlund clearly rates De Ligt, even if he didn’t want to get carried away by the rumours, so it will be interesting to see if the pair end up linking up together at United next season.