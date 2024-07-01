Manchester United are reportedly in talks over the potential transfer of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, but it’s independent to their pursuit of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for that position as well.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic as they provide their update on De Ligt and Man Utd, while we reported earlier today that the Red Devils are now at an advanced stage of their pursuit of the Netherlands international, and of his fellow countryman, Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

De Ligt is not necessarily seen as an alternative to Branthwaite, according to The Athletic, but it seems he could perhaps be one other option on the market at the moment who’d be cheaper for United to pursue.

Having struggled to reach his best form at Bayern and Juventus, it might be that the 24-year-old would do well to link up with his old manager Erik ten Hag again next season.

De Ligt transfer: Should Man United gamble on struggling Bayern defender?

While United probably can’t be too picky with their transfer targets after such a poor season that at times saw Casemiro filling in in defence, it remains to be seen if De Ligt is really the player they need right now.

De Ligt has had a below-par few years and it might simply be the case that he’ll never quite reach the heights everyone thought he would when he first broke onto the scene at Ajax.

United has not exactly been an environment in which players have improved recently, with many big names like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez being among just a few of the high-profile flops to come in during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Perhaps Ten Hag knows De Ligt well enough that he can get the best out of him again, but a younger player on the way up like Branthwaite certainly seems like a better bet right now.