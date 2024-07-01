Manchester United are reportedly working on both the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte as they seek to strengthen in defence and midfield, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to Ben Jacobs for CaughtOffside’s ‘the Debrief’ podcast.

De Ligt could be available this summer after a relative lack of impact at Bayern Munich, while he also failed to really live up to expectations during his time at previous club Juventus.

The Netherlands international will currently be focused on Euro 2024, but Romano also says Man Utd have recently had contacts with his agents about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Romano also says United have had some initial talks over signing Uruguayan midfielder Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

On De Ligt, Romano said: “At the moment, Man United are working on both. So centre-back, for sure, is one of the priorities. And so I think it’s the most imminent story for Manchester United. They want to bring in a new Celtic back. Matthijs De Ligt is in the list for sure. Man United already, around Friday, Saturday, made contact with the agents of the player to understand also whether the player was keen to maybe leave Champions League football for the upcoming season, but accept Manchester United project.

“What I’m hearing is that Matthijs De Ligt is absolutely keen on this possibility, also knowing when the manager something important for him to accept Manchester United.

Now it’s on the clubs. So Man United will decide how they want to proceed in conversations with Bayern, waiting to understand how much can be the correct fee to make things happen. But for sure, Matthijs De Ligt looks like most likely signing for Manchester United in that position rather than other players who can be too expensive.”

On Ugarte, he added: “And then Ugarte, for the midfield, is a player who could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. PSG are prepared to keep the green light in case they receive a good permanent deal proposal. And what I’m hearing is that also Ugarte would be keen on joining Manchester United.

“So in this case, it depends on Man United whether they really want to go for Ugarte. They made contact on both player and club side in this case, because they also made contact with Paris Saint-Germain last week. Let’s see if they can find a way. Let’s see if Man United decide to go for him.

“But for sure, he’s one of the names for the midfield. And I would still keep an eye on Casemiro, who could maybe leave United this summer.”

These would be two fine signings for MUFC to strengthen in defence and midfield next season, two areas that clearly need work after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

De Ligt could be ideal to replace the departing Raphael Varane, while Ugarte would surely be a much-needed upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, while it remains to be seen if loan signing Sofyan Amrabat will extend his stay at the club.