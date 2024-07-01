Diogo Costa was the hero as Portugal scraped past Slovenia on penalties to set up a quarter final clash against France.

Special Offer for England Fans – Get Fabrizio Romano’s Premium Transfer Newsletter FREE for a YEAR (normally £60)!

The two sides couldn’t be separated across 120 minutes, but both teams had brilliant chances to win the game with Cristiano Ronaldo seeing his penalty in extra time saved by Jan Oblak.

Benjamin Sesko had the opportunity to win it for Slovenia but his effort was saved when it perhaps would have been better to go around the goalkeeper.

The game went to a penalty shootout and Costa was the hero as he saved from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

Ronaldo made amends for his miss in extra time by converting in the shootout, with Bruno Fernandes on target and Bernardo Silva scoring the winner.

Costa becomes the first goalkeeper to save three shootout penalties in Euros history, with Ronaldo in debt to his goalkeeper.

Watch Costa’s shootout heroics