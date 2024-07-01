Video: England fans react after hearing they left just before Jude Bellingham’s stunning equaliser

Some England fans left yesterday’s game against Slovakia just before the end, meaning they missed the drama of Jude Bellingham’s superb overhead kick in stoppage time.

The Real Madrid midfielder provided a moment of world class quality to help England turn this game around after what had been an admittedly poor performance from Gareth Southgate’s side again at this tournament.

Still, watch the video below as this fan learned that you should never give up and leave early just in case you miss something pretty special, though in fairness he took it pretty well and pointed to Bellingham’s name on the back of his shirt…

The England fans who left and missed Bellingham’s equaliser pic.twitter.com/q3JF8uaLI4 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 30, 2024

England will need to improve once they come up against better opponents, but there’s also a great deal of excitement this morning as Bellingham showed what a game-changer he can be.

Still only 21 years of age, the former Birmingham City youngster truly looks like a generational talent who thrives on the biggest stage, and that’s got to be worth something in a major international competition like this, even if the rest of the England team aren’t really clicking.