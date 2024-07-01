Jude Bellingham takes to social media to explain apparent obscene gesture at Slovakia bench

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has denied that he was making an obscene gesture to the Slovakia bench after scoring for the Three Lions in their dramatic comeback in Euro 2024 last night.

England were seconds away from being knocked out of the tournament as a lacklustre display saw them trail Slovakia by a goal to nil deep into stoppage time.

Bellingham then stepped up with an incredible overhead kick goal to equalise and force extra time, when Harry Kane then bagged the winner to set up a quarter-final tie with Switzerland.

However, it seems Bellingham was not intending to wind up his opponents despite appearing to do so with an obscene gesture in their direction, as the 21-year-old insisted it was just an inside joke with some friends who were there to watch the game…

??- An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.?? https://t.co/H8sETMkPoi — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 30, 2024

Bellingham posted a yawning emoji and a red cross sign to signal that reports showing this video clip got it wrong, and that he had nothing but respect for the way Slovakia played the game.

The former Birmingham City youngster has had a remarkable 2024, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid and almost single-handedly dragging England through this summer’s Euros.

Gareth Southgate’s side will undoubtedly need to improve if they are to get past stronger opponents, but they have a real match-winner in the form of Bellingham, who seems fired up and confident about what he can do on this stage.