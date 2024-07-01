Everton man says goodbye as he secures Newcastle United transfer

Everton player Aaron Epia has posted a farewell message on his Instagram account after joining Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The youngster spent the last seven years at Everton and he has now thanked the staff for their support in his development.

He is now set to start a new chapter in his young career at Newcastle United, who have been actively looking for new talent in the transfer market this summer.

The Magpies are expected to be busy this summer in bringing fresh faces to St. James’ Park.

The young Everton player has joined Newcastle and he is now expected to reach the next level in his career.

The 16-year-old defender, who has made appearances as a substitute in under-18 games against Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, was recently on trial with the Magpies.

In a post on Instagram, Epia wrote:

“I want to thank all the staff and players at @everton that have helped support my development over the last 7 years, I’ve had a great journey. It has been a tough decision to decide but I feel like the time has come for me to find a new challenge, I want to wish the club all the best for the future💙”

Newcastle United have made it their habit to target the best young talents in the country and with this signing, they are getting another promising player.

It is another impressive move from Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff as they aim to build a stronger foundation at the club.