Key France star to miss Euro 2024 quarter-final should they overcome Belgium

France will be without key man Adrien Rabiot for their quarter-final clash should Didier Deschamps’ men overcome Belgium in the Round of 16 on Monday afternoon.

The midfielder arrived into the game running the risk of a suspension having picked up a yellow card against Poland in the French’s final group stage match against Poland.

His captain Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, who started on the bench, also run the risk of a suspension, but so far it is only Rabiot who has been booked as he couldn’t even make it past the 30-minute mark before receiving a yellow card.

With 24 minutes in the clock, the 29-year-old fouled Belgium’s Jeremy Doku and that saw the referee brandish a yellow card, which according to GFFN, rules Rabiot out of France’s next match should they overcome Belgium in the Round of 16.

Deschamps’ side will potentially face the winner of Portugal and Slovenia on Friday and the 55-year-old will have to find a solution for his midfield for that clash as he will be without one of his key stars as a result of Rabiot’s first-half booking.

Adrien Rabiot has been a key player for France at Euro 2024

Rabiot has started in all of France’s matches at Euro 2024 as part of a midfield three alongside N’Golo Kante and Aurelien Tchouameni. Deschamps has a lot of trust in the 29-year-old but he still has some outstanding options on his squad for a potential quarter-final tie.

The French boss will likely replace Rabiot with Eduardo Camavinga but the 55-year-old could also go with a wildcard option in PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

However, this will not matter if they get knocked out by Belgium, who Les Bleus are currently fighting with for a place in the next round.