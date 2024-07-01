France have never lost a game at a major international tournament in which N’Golo Kante has played in.

Monday’s 1-0 victory over Belgium extended that record to 19 and counting which is quite an astonishing feat and Kante has been in superb form at Euro 2024.

The 33-year-old was named Man of the Match in two of France’s three group stage games, and his season in Saudi Arabia certainly hasn’t had an impact on his form.

Timeless Kante

Kante found himself back in the fold for France after not featuring for the national since a defeat to Denmark in June 2022.

The former Chelsea man missed the Qatar World Cup in 2022 due to a hamstring injury , and missed the majority of that 2022/2023 campaign for the Blues.

Kante left Stamford Bridge on a free transfer last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, with many left wondering if he would grace the international stage again, having moved away from the limelight.

The midfielder’s inclusion in Didier Deschamps squad came as a bit of shock to many, but his performances in Germany make it seem like he’s never been away.

In fact France’s record when Kante plays at major tournaments is incredible, and if they win their quarter final clash against either Portugal or Slovenia, the run will extend to 20 games.

Kante won the World Cup with France in Russia in 2018, and has been capped 59 times for his country, scoring two goals.

Whilst France are yet to lose a game in Germany, they haven’t been at their fluid best, and Deschamp’s side are yet to score a goal from open play, with their three goals in the tournament coming courtesy on penalties and own goals.

If France are to go all the way this summer then Kante’s performances are going to play a huge part, but above all it’s great to see one of the best midfielders of the last few years bossing it on the international stage again.