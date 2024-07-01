Liverpool are reportedly now proposing a swap transfer deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher set to be offered to the Magpies.

Gordon has been strongly linked with Liverpool recently as it’s widely felt that Newcastle need to sell players this summer, and the England international could be a good option to help the Reds replace the ageing Mohamed Salah and the injury-prone Diogo Jota.

Newcastle surely won’t want to lose Gordon too easily, though, and so it’s hardly surprising to see someone like LFC being forced to consider a money-plus-player deal to try to push this move through.

Kelleher has been a very decent backup ‘keeper at Anfield down the years, and one imagines he’ll now want to be playing more regularly as a number one.

Newcastle may well feel they’d be tempted to give Kelleher a chance, but it remains to be seen if this is precisely the kind of deal that will be required.

There might be other players who’d have more of an obvious impact on Eddie Howe’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if anyone else on the books at Liverpool ends up being discussed soon.