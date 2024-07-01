Tottenham are reportedly advancing in their transfer pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, according to Fabrizio Romano, while another journalist Alasdair Gold claims that Joe Rodon is likely to move to Elland Road as part of the deal.

See below as Romano posts on X about Gray’s likely move to Spurs, with things progressing and with some hope that a full agreement can be reached soon, though he doesn’t mention Rodon in his update…

??? Understand Tottenham are advancing on Archie Gray deal, negotiations progressing. Spurs are optimistic on personal terms after positive talks with player’s camp, player open to the move. Tottenham hope to reach total agreement and book medical soon. pic.twitter.com/IZ5PkwoNuj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, see below for Gold’s post about Rodon being involved in the Gray deal with Leeds, in what looks like very smart business by Tottenham that suits all parties well…

Looks like my piece below is coming true to a degree. Understand Joe Rodon is likely to head to Leeds as part of Spurs' deal for Archie Gray. Leeds is the defender's preferred destination after loving last season there. Ipswich had a £10m offer rejected. https://t.co/HwssbL9fID — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 1, 2024

Tottenham would certainly do well to land a top young talent like Gray, who has shown immense potential in his time in the Championship, looking like a player who’s more than ready to now make the step up to playing in the Premier League.

Leeds will be disappointed to lose such an exciting prospect for the future, but landing Rodon in the deal should mean it’s still pretty good business for them as the Welsh defender previously did well with the Yorkshire club during a loan spell there.

Big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal have previously been linked with Gray by Give Me Sport, so THFC will be pleased to have moved into pole position.

Speaking to CaughtOffside about Gray’s future a few weeks ago, Romano also had this to say: “There’s interest in Gray from Germany and England, for sure.

“Leeds were hoping to keep both Gray and Crysencio Summerville but it might be difficult now after they missed out on promotion to the Premier League, so yes – I expect movement on these two players and we will see how Leeds will react.”

LUFC surely need to spend big to replace a talent like Gray and give them a squad capable of pushing for promotion next season.