Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target praised for “exceptional” Euro 2024 as he’s set to miss next game

England defender Marc Guehi has been praised for his “exceptional” form at Euro 2024 by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.

Special Offer for England Fans – Get Fabrizio Romano’s Premium Transfer Newsletter FREE for a YEAR (normally £60)!

The Crystal Palace ace has really stepped up for his country at this tournament, amid transfer interest from bigger clubs this summer, with CaughtOffside recently informed by sources of interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Guehi is clearly a key player for England now and deserves credit for the way he’s performed at this level this summer, which shows just why bigger clubs seem convinced he’s now ready to make the step up to playing at the upper end of the Premier League and in competitions like the Champions League.

Southgate now has to deal with the fact that he’ll be without Guehi for the next game as England prepare to take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, and he’s clearly hinted it will be a big blow for the team as he praised the 23-year-old for being exceptional in this tournament so far.

Guehi praised by Southgate as he misses next England game

“He’s been exceptional. We obviously lose him now for the next game, but he’s a young defender that we’ve had enormous belief in and he’s justified that with his performances in this tournament,” Southgate said, as quoted by the Metro.

Harry Maguire is not with England at the Euros this summer, so it won’t be quite as experienced a player coming in to fill in for Guehi in the next game, with Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Ezri Konsa the three choices.

If England get into the semi-finals then we will surely see Guehi return to the starting line up, and it will also be interesting to see how much this tournament convinces interested clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool to pay up for the former Chelsea youngster this summer.