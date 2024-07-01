Lyon have confirmed that West Ham will receive ten percent of the profits from any future sale of Said Benrahma after he made his move to the French club permanent.

Benrahma joined the Ligue 1 outfit for a reported £12.3m and the Hammers also received a reported loan fee of £5.1m when he joined Lyon on loan in January.

The Algeria international has signed a three deal after making 15 appearances for the club over the second half of last season.

West Ham have Benrahma sell on clause

Benrahma arrived at the Hammers from Brentford in January 2021 and went on to make 155 appearances for the club scoring 24 goals and providing 20 assists.

The 28-year-old won the Conference League during his time at the London Stadium, and made 22 appearances in the first half of last season before joining Lyon on loan in January.

The Algerian scored three goals and provided three assists in 11 Ligue 1 appearances, but his performances clearly convinced Lyon enough to make the move permanent.

The French side have confirmed that West Ham will receive ten precent of the profit from any future sale of Benrahma.

In a club statement they said:

“OL is delighted to be able to keep Said Benrahma in its squad.

“After integrating perfectly into the club, the 28-year-old striker has played 15 matches and scored 3 goals in the space of 4 months.

“Benrahma is now tied to OL until June 30, 2027, with an optional year.

“West Ham retains a 10% interest on the capital gain in the event of a possible transfer.”

Benrahma isn’t the only player to have left West Ham this summer with Thilo Kehrer making his loan move to Monaco permanent whilst Ben Johnson has joined newly promoted Ipswich Town on a free transfer.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen Julen Lopetegui’s squad ahead of the new season and have currently added Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme to their ranks, whilst they retain a strong interest in Wolves captain Max Kilman.