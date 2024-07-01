Jamie O’Hara claims he feels sorry about £45m Newcastle player

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has named the Newcastle United player he has sympathy for.

The Magpies will have three players in the quarterfinal of the Euros this summer as Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon have all qualified for the next round.

Schar’s Switzerland team defeated defending champions Italy to book their place in the next round while England defeated Slovakia, albeit after a scare, to confirm their last eight spot.

Now, Switzerland are set to face the Three Lions in the quarterfinal and all three Newcastle United players are expected to be involved.

O’Hara had admitted that Newcastle winger Gordon deserves more chances to play as Phil Foden is struggling on the left-wing for England.

O’Hara told talkSPORT:

“I feel for Gordon. The game was crying out for him. I felt for Gordon. I did. Because that game really, in my opinion, was crying out for someone who could get to the byline.”

Gordon has not been used enough by Southgate even after poor performances from the starting line up players.

The Newcastle winger impressed in the warm-up match against Iceland before the tournament began.

Newcastle United player should be given more chances

Even after coming on late against Slovenia in England’s final group stage match, Gordon caught the attention with his decisive play.

However, the pacey winger has still not started any game in the competition so far and he would be hoping to get more opportunities moving forward.

Gordon can provide the Three Lions width and pace on the left-wing, which is clearly missing right now.