Leeds duo Charlie Cresswell and Darko Gyabi are set to follow Archie Gray out of the Elland Road exit door according to reports.

The Whites are facing the prospect of losing a number of players this summer having failed to gain promotion back the Premier League last season after losing the play-off final to Southampton.

Gray, who had a breakthrough season for Leeds season making 52 appearances in all competitions is set complete a £40m move to Tottenham, with Joe Rodon going in the other direction in a separate transaction for a reported £10m.

Cresswell and Gyabi set to follow Gray out of Leeds

Cresswell was reportedly set to join French side Toulouse for a proposed £3.8m and was believed to have completed his medical on Sunday.

However, according to BBC Sport the move could now be off after he failed to agree personal terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Cresswell struggled for minutes last season and only made seven appearances with just five of those coming in the Championship.

Football Insider report that youngster Gyabi could be set to rejoin Plymouth on loan having spent the second half of last season with the club.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds from Manchester City in 2022 and made ten appearances for the Pilgrims as they beat the drop in the Championship.

If Gyabi does return to Plymouth he will have the chance to work under new manager Wayne Rooney.

The talented youngster is out of contract with Leeds in 2026, but a season away playing regularly could see him have a role to play for the club in the 2025/2026 campaign.

Having lost Gray Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter this summer to ensure they stand the best chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League next season.