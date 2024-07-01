Liverpool keen to hijack Man United move as Arne Slot aims to solve midfield issues

Liverpool are actively looking for new players in the transfer market this summer.

The Reds are keen to strengthen their squad to better their third place finish in the Premier League and challenge on the European stage next season.

With the arrival of Arne Slot at the club, Liverpool are ready to back the new manager to make changes to the squad and bring fresh faces.

According to Teamtalk, Liverpool are ready to hijack Manchester United’s move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The report mentions that Slot believes that the Merseyside club were unable to replace defensive midfielder Fabinho and they need an addition in that area of the pitch to become a better team.

Last season, the Reds attempted to entice the defensive midfielder, but he ultimately chose to leave Sporting CP and sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Jurgen Klopp signed Wataru Endo but the midfielder has failed to make a huge impact at Anfield and the Reds need better quality in that area.

Man United are eyeing a move for Ugarte as their defensive midfielder Casemiro is likely to leave the club this summer and they need a midfield presence who can break opposition attacks and shield the defense.

Liverpool hold advantage over Man United

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the Uruguayan midfielder but the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, which can only be provided by Liverpool, can play a huge part in the decision making of the player.

Ugarte has four years left on his current deal at PSG and the French champions are set to demand a high transfer fee to part ways with him.

He only joined the Ligue 1 club last summer but they are ready to move in a different direction with PSG boss giving the player his approval to leave.