Liverpool are interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer and talks have taken place between the two Premier League clubs.

Despite Newcastle’s reluctance to sell the England international, they might be forced to part ways with him in order to follow the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle have managed to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson as they are aiming to improve their financial situation.

According to The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh, the Magpies are concerned that Gordon’s head may have been turned by interest from the Reds.

The report mentions that Liverpool enquired Eddie Howe’s team about a potential move for the left-winger.

However, the Magpies proposed a swap deal involving defender Jarell Quansah, which was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

The interest in Gordon may have turned his head as a move to the Reds will be an upgrade in his career.

The English winger will get the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the league and compete in the Champions League next season.

The Magpies are doing everything they can to keep the former Everton player at the club.

With Newcastle already selling two players this summer, they are not desperate to raise funds as they have managed to improve their financial status.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon is generated by uncertainty surrounding the future of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool plan to sort future issues with Gordon signing

Sooner or later, Salah is expected to leave Anfield and Liverpool are already preparing for life without him.

New manager Arne Slot is working hard with Richard Hughes to identify their transfer targets and improve the over all level of the squad by signing key players.

It remains to be seen who joins the Anfield club this summer but a wide forward is one of club’s targets this summer, along with a defender and a midfielder following the departure of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.