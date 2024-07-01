Liverpool midfielder confirms his exit as he posts emotional farewell message

Changes continue at Anfield this summer as one of the Liverpool players have left the club.

He is not the only one to leave as Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have already left following the expiry of their contracts at Anfield.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot, changes can be expected in the squad for the upcoming season.

New incomings and outgoings are expected throughout the summer transfer window, with the Reds looking to make their squad better to challenge for trophies next season.

Melkamu Frauendorf, who left Liverpool on a free transfer, sent a passionate note of thanks to the players and staff at the club.

The young midfielder has confirmed his exit from the club, signing with 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

The 20-year-old spent four years at the Premier League club after joining from Hoffenheim.

“As I am entering a new chapter in my career at Hannover 96 Football Club, today is the day to say goodbye and THANK YOU for the four wonderful years I spent at the Liverpool Academy,” he penned on Instagram.

“I could not have wished for better training conditions, and my special thank you goes out to my coaches, and to all my teammates.”

More Stories / Latest News Jude Bellingham singles out Arsenal star for “sacrifice” he made for the team in England victory Man United prepared to offer cash plus Rasmus Hojlund to make audacious move Liverpool star thrives: Instrumental in Argentina’s final third, stat reveals



“Thank you to all the staff, especially the kitchen staff, for absolutely delicious food, and thank you to my teachers who helped me succeed in the language classes,” he added.

“To all the fans who made it special to represent the Club at the matches: Thank you!

“The hardest part of leaving Liverpool was having to say goodbye to my host family, you certainly are more family than host parents to me, and I will miss the life with you and all the kids in the house. There is no way to thank you enough for everything you did for me. All the best to everyone.”

The youngster impressed during his time at Liverpool but he fell short of earning a place in the senior squad.

He needs Liverpool exit for his career growth

The competition at Liverpool is tough and with the high quality of the first team squad, youngsters have often found it difficult to break into the team.

A move away from Anfield at this stage is right for his career as he needs to develop more and become a better player.

In 2022, he made his debut for Liverpool against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round. Ten months later, he was handed his first start in the Carabao Cup against Derby County.