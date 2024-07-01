Man United agree deal for Newcastle United man in a major coup for Red Devils

Manchester United and Newcastle United have reached an agreement on a compensation plan for Dan Ashworth’s move to Old Trafford.

Although Ashworth emerged as the club’s first choice, it has been months since Man United expressed interest in employing him. The 53-year-old has been in northeast England since May 2022.

The Athletic claims that the Red Devils and Newcastle have finally reached an agreement for Ashworth to take charge of the Premier League giants.

The highly-regarded sporting director is anticipated to start his role in the updated Man United hierarchy with immediate effect.

After a breakthrough in negotiations, the former head of Brighton and the Football Association is now expected to be named as the club’s new sporting director.

The new co-owner of Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has made no secret of the difficulty in reaching an agreement with the Toons and has accused Newcastle of being difficult.

Omar Berrada, the club’s new chief executive who was lured away from Manchester City last season, will join Ashworth at Old Trafford later this month.

After the arrival of Ratcliffe, changes have been made in the backroom staff at the club and the hierarchy.

The British billionaire is determined to take the club back to their successful period when they challenged for the biggest trophies every season.

Dan Ashworth is expected to transform Man United

Along with changes in the non-playing staff, the Red Devils are expected to bring in a number of new signings at the club.

Ashworth will be given the responsibility to lead the recruitment process of the Red Devils and the opportunity to show similar success that he showed at St. James’ Park.

Man United will make several signings this summer but this one could be their most important one.

After sorting out the future of Erik ten Hag and agreeing a deal to appoint Ashworth, they can now focus on their transfer business.