Man United prepared to offer cash plus Rasmus Hojlund to make audacious move

Manchester United desperately need a new attacker and an experienced and world class attacker who can lead their attack next season.

In their pursuit to sign such a player, they are prepared to let current striker Rasmus Hojlund leave the club after playing for just one season at Old Trafford.

According to La Repubblica, Man United could offer a player plus cash deal to sign Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen, that would take Hojlund to the Italian club.

The Serie A striker scored an incredible 26 goals in 32 games to lead Napoli to their first Serie A championship in more than 30 years in 2022–2023.

Last season, he scored 15 goals in 25 league games, keeping up his fine goal scoring form.

United’s choice to move Hojlund for Osimhen may be seen as dubious, especially considering the high amount they first paid for the Danish striker.

It is highly unlikely that the Red Devils would be willing to part ways with Hojlund after just one season at the club.

The Danish international, who cost £72 million to sign from Atalanta, had a difficult first season at Old Trafford.

He has, nonetheless, demonstrated bursts of genius and demonstrated in patches that, when fully grown, he can be a formidable attacker.

The Premier League giants need an attacker but they need one along with Hojlund, not in exchange with the young attacker.

Man United would have to dig deep in their pockets

Osimhen would be a statement signing for the Red Devils if they can get it done, however, they would have to pay his hefty release clause and that would take a large chunk of the club’s transfer budget.

Man United should focus on selling players first as Casemiro, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are all likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time with Arsenal and Chelsea both considered his admirers.

Whoever signs him this summer will be getting a prolific attacker who can score all kinds of goals and play in different systems.