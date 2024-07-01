Man United ready to sell Scott McTominay as Premier League club shows interest

Manchester United are willing let Scott McTominay leave the club this summer if their demands are met.

Special Offer for England Fans – Get Fabrizio Romano’s Premium Transfer Newsletter FREE for a YEAR (normally £60)!

According to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils midfielder is attracting interest from Fulham, who have decide to strengthen their centre midfield position.

Fulham boss Marco Silva wants a new midfielder this summer and he has identified the Scottish midfielder as his target.

The report has also mentioned Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as one of the targets being eyed by Fulham as they consider their options in the market.

The Red Devils were considering selling McTominay to West Ham United last summer when the Hammers were looking for a Declan Rice replacement in the market.

However, the east Londoners fell short of Man United’s asking price of £40million and McTominay remained at Old Trafford.

The midfielder spent most of the season on the bench as he was used mostly as a substitute by manager Erik ten Hag.

The situation will remain the same for McTominay at Man United as the Red Devils are expected to add more midfielders to the squad this summer which will take the Scotland international further down the pecking order.

The Red Devils will have to make a decision on the future of the midfielder soon as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

Move away from Man United will suit McTominay

If he is not sold this summer, he could leave the club as a free agent next summer, which would be a financial disaster for the Premier League giants.

McTominay can add physical presence, ability to make runs and goal scoring talent to the Fulham midfield, which their other target Phillips cannot add.

The Cottagers should move ahead with their interest and seal the signing of the versatile midfielder.

The move will suit the player as well as he will get regular playing time at Craven Cottage.