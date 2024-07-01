Manchester United are now in advanced talks over the potential transfers of Dutch duo Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, while they are also expected to advance for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Sources with a close understanding of Man Utd’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that the Red Devils are stepping up negotiations over Zirkzee, who can move for his release clause of just £34million, but who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and AC Milan, with the latter of those clubs widely believed to be the favourites for the 23-year-old.

Still, United want to make changes in attack this summer and Zirkzee has increasingly emerged as a target of theirs, with a move to Milan being held up due to there still being no agreement over commission paid to the player’s representatives.

Defence is also a big priority for MUFC, with sources telling CaughtOffside that De Ligt is an option being explored, and that the former Ajax centre-back is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Some sources, however, also anticipate that United will try again for Everton and England youngster Jarrad Branthwaite in defence, even if he currently looks to be too expensive. Everton sources are convinced Branthwaite remains their top target, but United sources maintain that the price would have to come down.

Ugarte transfer next for Manchester United?

Another deal to watch for United could be one for PSG midfielder Ugarte, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Luis Enrique’s side since joining last summer.

CaughtOffside understands that there has still not been any offer made to PSG, but that could come as soon as this week, with the Uruguay international also understood to be open to a new challenge in the Premier League.

With some doubts over the likes of Casemiro in midfield, Erik ten Hag could do well to bring in a younger player like Ugarte in that area of the pitch.