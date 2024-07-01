France star Kylian Mbappe tried his best to light up this rather dull tie between France and Belgium at Euro 2024.

Watch below as the Real Madrid forward danced his way through the Belgium defence before firing a shot just over the bar, in an attempt to finally make his mark on this tournament…

Kylian Mbappe with a winding run and a shot ? France look like they're getting closer… ?#Euro2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/Gea0IUoI3P — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 1, 2024

Mbappe hasn’t quite been at his best at Euro 2024 and although he clearly has the ability to decide a game by himself, moments like this show that it’s just not happening for him for some reason.

Although Mbappe’s skills are on view here, he just didn’t have the same end-product as usual and it remains goalless at the time of writing.

Earlier in the game, this Marcus Thuram miss was another big opportunity that France failed to take.