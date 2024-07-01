Kylian Mbappe ran over and shouted some choice words to Jan Vertonghen after the defender’s own goal sent France through to the quarter finals of Euro 2024.

It had been a poor game which lacked quality, but the breakthrough came five minutes from time as Randal Kolo Muani’s effort deflected off Vertonghen into the back of the net.

France created a number of chances but just couldn’t find the breakthrough with even the masked Mbappe guilty of sending a few efforts wide that you would normally expect him to finish.

In the aftermath of the own goal Mbappe was seen running up to Vertonghen and shouting some choice words in his direction as the defender walked away.

The pair were involved in a scrap earlier in the game when the former Tottenham defender had accused Mbappe of diving in the box as he looked for a penalty, which he didn’t take too kindly to, and they squared up to one another and no doubt exchanged some choice words.

France will now face Slovenia or Portugal in the quarter finals, and they will be hoping that Mbappe’s form improves as he hasn’t had the best tournament so far.