Video: Kylian Mbappe gets into spat with Belgium defender as he’s accused of diving

France forward Kylian Mbappe found himself in a bit of a spat with Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen in this evening’s frustrating Euro 2024 last 16 tie.

Mbappe went down looking for a penalty, and Vertonghen clearly felt the Real Madrid star was overreacting a bit, leading to handbags between the pair.

Watch the incident in the video clip below as there’s clearly no love lost between Mbappe and Vertonghen…

Mbappe and Vertonghen beef ?pic.twitter.com/6p77IJZYl0 — SoccerMatrix (@SoccerMatrix_) July 1, 2024

Pictures from ITV Sport

Mbappe has not been at his best at Euro 2024 and he’s once again enduring a frustrating evening as Belgium do a decent job of keeping France at bay.

No wonder tempers may be starting to boil over as the score remains 0-0 with just ten minutes left to play at the time of writing, with extra time perhaps looming.