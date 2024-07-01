Video: Kylian Mbappe gets into spat with Belgium defender as he’s accused of diving

France forward Kylian Mbappe found himself in a bit of a spat with Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen in this evening’s frustrating Euro 2024 last 16 tie.

Mbappe went down looking for a penalty, and Vertonghen clearly felt the Real Madrid star was overreacting a bit, leading to handbags between the pair.

Watch the incident in the video clip below as there’s clearly no love lost between Mbappe and Vertonghen…

Pictures from ITV Sport

Mbappe has not been at his best at Euro 2024 and he’s once again enduring a frustrating evening as Belgium do a decent job of keeping France at bay.

No wonder tempers may be starting to boil over as the score remains 0-0 with just ten minutes left to play at the time of writing, with extra time perhaps looming.

